Page Speed

Page speed refers to how fast a webpage loads and responds to user interactions. It’s a key factor for user experience and SEO rankings.

Page Speed

Page speed refers to how quickly a webpage loads and becomes usable for the visitor. It includes the time it takes to load all the content on the page — text, images, scripts, and more — as well as how quickly users can interact with it.

Fast-loading pages provide a better user experience, reduce bounce rates, and are favored by search engines like Google. In fact, page speed is a confirmed ranking factor, especially for mobile searches.

Why page speed matters for SEO

A slow website can hurt your rankings and frustrate users. Here’s why page speed is so important:

  • Better user experience — people expect sites to load quickly
  • Lower bounce rates — slow pages cause visitors to leave
  • Higher engagement and conversions — users are more likely to stay and act
  • Improved crawl efficiency — search engines can index your site more easily
  • Boosted rankings — page speed is part of Google’s Core Web Vitals

Key metrics used to measure page speed

MetricDescription
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)Time to load the main content on the page
First Input Delay (FID)Time until the page becomes interactive
Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)Visual stability — how much content shifts during load
Time to First Byte (TTFB)How quickly the server starts sending data
Fully Loaded TimeWhen all content has completely loaded

HTML example: Using async to improve speed

<script async src="script.js"></script>

This script tag tells the browser to load JavaScript asynchronously, so it doesn’t block the rest of the page from loading — helping improve speed.

How to improve page speed

  • Compress and resize images to reduce file size
  • Use browser caching and CDNs (Content Delivery Networks)
  • Minify CSS, JavaScript, and HTML
  • Avoid excessive third-party scripts and heavy plugins
  • Implement lazy loading for images and videos
  • Enable GZIP compression on your server
  • Choose fast, reliable hosting
  • Test with tools like PageSpeed Insights or GTmetrix

In summary, page speed is how fast your website loads and becomes usable for visitors. It affects everything from user satisfaction to SEO rankings, so optimizing your page speed is one of the smartest things you can do for your site’s performance.

Free SEO Tools

Simple, powerful tools to help you improve your website's SEO performance

SERP Checker

Enter your website and keyword to see where you rank in Google search results.

Try it free →

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO and get actionable tips to improve.

Try it free →

Keyword Rankings

Discover all the keywords your website is already ranking for on Google.

Try it free →