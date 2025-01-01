PageRank

PageRank is an algorithm developed by Google’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, to measure the importance of a webpage based on the quantity and quality of links pointing to it. It was one of the first and most influential signals used by Google to rank pages in search results.

The basic idea behind PageRank is that a link from one page to another is a vote of confidence. The more high-quality links a page receives, the more “important” or “authoritative” it is considered by the algorithm.

While Google now uses hundreds of ranking signals, PageRank still forms the foundation of how link equity is distributed across the web.

PageRank assigns a score to each page, with higher scores indicating greater importance. It works by:

Counting the number of links pointing to a page Weighing those links based on the authority of the linking pages Distributing that “link value” across all the pages those sites link to

So, a page that receives one link from a highly trusted site can be more valuable than one with ten links from low-quality pages.

Factor Description Inbound links The more high-quality links pointing to your page, the better Link authority Links from authoritative pages pass more PageRank Link quantity More links can help — but only if they are relevant and trusted Internal linking Distributes PageRank within your own site Link placement Prominent links (in content) are more valuable than those in footers/sidebars

<a href="https://example.com/seo-guide">SEO Guide</a>

This is a standard dofollow link. If the page containing this link has authority, it may pass PageRank to the linked page.

Earn backlinks from trusted, relevant websites

from trusted, relevant websites Avoid spammy or manipulative link schemes

Use internal links to guide PageRank to important pages

to guide PageRank to important pages Create valuable, shareable content that attracts natural links

that attracts natural links Monitor your backlink profile with tools like Ahrefs or Google Search Console

In summary, PageRank is a foundational algorithm that evaluates a page’s importance based on links. While no longer publicly visible, it still influences how link authority flows through the web — making quality link building and internal linking key to strong SEO.