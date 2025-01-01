Outbound Link

An outbound link is a hyperlink on your website that points to an external website. In other words, it’s a link that takes users away from your site to a different domain. These are also known as external links.

While much of SEO focuses on getting inbound links (backlinks), outbound links also play an important role in creating a helpful, trustworthy website. When you link to high-quality, relevant sources, you improve the user experience and help search engines understand your content better.

Outbound links can:

Support your content by referencing authoritative sources

by referencing authoritative sources Help search engines understand context through association

through association Build trust with readers by citing useful, credible information

by citing useful, credible information Encourage reciprocal linking relationships over time

Although outbound links don’t directly improve your rankings, they show that your content is well-researched and connected to the broader web.

Type Description Follow Standard links that pass link equity (unless otherwise specified) Nofollow Tell search engines not to pass SEO value to the linked page Sponsored Used for paid or affiliate links ( rel="sponsored" ) UGC Used for user-generated content links, like blog comments ( rel="ugc" )

<a href="https://moz.com/learn/seo/what-is-seo" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Learn more about SEO at Moz</a>

This example links to an external website and uses rel="nofollow" to prevent passing link equity.

Link to reputable, high-authority sources

Use descriptive anchor text that clearly shows what the user will find

that clearly shows what the user will find Open external links in a new tab using target="_blank" (optional but common)

using (optional but common) Use rel="nofollow" or rel="sponsored" when linking to sponsored or untrusted content

or when linking to sponsored or untrusted content Don’t overload your content with too many outbound links — use them where helpful

In summary, an outbound link is any link from your site to another domain. Using them wisely helps support your content, build credibility, and create a better experience for your users — all while signaling trust and relevance to search engines.