An outbound link is a hyperlink on your website that points to an external website. In other words, it’s a link that takes users away from your site to a different domain. These are also known as external links.

While much of SEO focuses on getting inbound links (backlinks), outbound links also play an important role in creating a helpful, trustworthy website. When you link to high-quality, relevant sources, you improve the user experience and help search engines understand your content better.

Outbound links can:

  • Support your content by referencing authoritative sources
  • Help search engines understand context through association
  • Build trust with readers by citing useful, credible information
  • Encourage reciprocal linking relationships over time

Although outbound links don’t directly improve your rankings, they show that your content is well-researched and connected to the broader web.

TypeDescription
FollowStandard links that pass link equity (unless otherwise specified)
NofollowTell search engines not to pass SEO value to the linked page
SponsoredUsed for paid or affiliate links (rel="sponsored")
UGCUsed for user-generated content links, like blog comments (rel="ugc")
<a href="https://moz.com/learn/seo/what-is-seo" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Learn more about SEO at Moz</a>

This example links to an external website and uses rel="nofollow" to prevent passing link equity.

  • Link to reputable, high-authority sources
  • Use descriptive anchor text that clearly shows what the user will find
  • Open external links in a new tab using target="_blank" (optional but common)
  • Use rel="nofollow" or rel="sponsored" when linking to sponsored or untrusted content
  • Don’t overload your content with too many outbound links — use them where helpful

In summary, an outbound link is any link from your site to another domain. Using them wisely helps support your content, build credibility, and create a better experience for your users — all while signaling trust and relevance to search engines.

