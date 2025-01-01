Gated Content

Gated content is any type of online content that is hidden behind a form or login and requires users to take an action — usually filling out their email address, name, or other personal details — before they can access it.

This type of content is commonly used in lead generation strategies, especially in B2B marketing, to build email lists, qualify prospects, and nurture leads through sales funnels.

Ebooks or whitepapers

Industry reports or research

Webinars and replays

Product demos

Case studies

Free trials or tools

Templates and checklists

The user typically lands on a landing page, sees a content offer, fills out a form, and then either receives the content via email or is redirected to a download page.

Feature Gated Content Ungated Content Access Requires form submission Free and open to all visitors SEO visibility Hidden from search engines Indexed and ranked in search results Goal Lead generation Traffic, engagement, and brand awareness User friction Higher (requires action) Lower (immediate access)

Lead generation – Helps you collect contact information and grow your email list.

– Helps you collect contact information and grow your email list. Audience segmentation – Understand who’s interested in specific topics or offers.

– Understand who’s interested in specific topics or offers. Higher perceived value – Gating content can create a sense of exclusivity.

– Gating content can create a sense of exclusivity. Nurtures the buyer journey – Provides more in-depth resources to move leads closer to conversion.

Not indexed by search engines – Because the content is hidden, it doesn’t contribute to your SEO efforts.

– Because the content is hidden, it doesn’t contribute to your SEO efforts. Lower visibility and reach – Fewer people will see the content compared to ungated material.

– Fewer people will see the content compared to ungated material. Can deter users – Some visitors may be unwilling to share their personal info.

Gate your highest-value content only – Reserve it for detailed, in-depth resources that are worth the exchange.

– Reserve it for detailed, in-depth resources that are worth the exchange. Pair with SEO-friendly landing pages – Use optimized, indexable pages to promote the gated offer and rank in search results.

– Use optimized, indexable pages to promote the gated offer and rank in search results. Use clear calls-to-action (CTAs) – Clearly explain what the user will get and why it’s worth the trade.

– Clearly explain what the user will get and why it’s worth the trade. Don’t overuse gating – Balance gated and ungated content to support both lead generation and SEO.

– Balance gated and ungated content to support both lead generation and SEO. Follow privacy laws – Make sure your forms and data collection comply with GDPR, CCPA, or other relevant regulations.

In summary, gated content is a powerful tool for generating leads and collecting user information, especially in B2B marketing. While it doesn't directly support SEO due to its restricted access, when used strategically alongside ungated content, it can drive conversions and move prospects deeper into the sales funnel.