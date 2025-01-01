Bing Webmaster Tools is a free SEO platform provided by Microsoft that allows website owners, marketers, and developers to monitor and improve how their websites perform in Bing’s search engine.

Just like Google Search Console helps you with visibility on Google, Bing Webmaster Tools helps you manage your site’s presence on Bing, which is the second most popular search engine globally, used by millions of people — especially those on Windows devices, Edge browsers, and voice assistants like Cortana and Alexa (which use Bing’s search technology).

Bing Webmaster Tools offers a wide range of features to help you understand how your site is performing in Bing search and how to improve it:

Site Performance Reports

Track clicks, impressions, and search positions for your pages in Bing search results.

See how many of your pages are indexed and request indexing of new or updated URLs.

Submit XML sitemaps so Bing can crawl your site more effectively.

Get automated reports that flag SEO issues like missing meta tags, slow-loading pages, or broken links.

View which websites link to yours and analyze your backlink profile.

Discover what people are searching for on Bing and get ideas for optimizing your content.

Check how Bing sees a specific URL on your site — whether it's indexed, crawled, or blocked.

Get alerts if Bing detects malware or suspicious behavior on your website.

Even if Bing doesn’t drive as much traffic as Google, there are still millions of users who rely on it — and often with less competition, which means more visibility for your site.

Benefits include:

More traffic opportunities from a secondary search engine.

from a secondary search engine. Indexing control to make sure your most important content gets discovered.

to make sure your most important content gets discovered. Technical SEO insights that can help improve performance across all search engines.

that can help improve performance across all search engines. Free backlink data that complements tools like Google Search Console and Ahrefs.

Go to www.bing.com/webmasters. Sign in with a Microsoft, Google, or Facebook account. Add and verify your website (you can use a meta tag, file upload, or DNS record). Submit your sitemap and start exploring the tools and reports.

If you already use Google Search Console, Bing even lets you import your site data directly from it — making setup quick and easy.

In summary, Bing Webmaster Tools is an essential platform for anyone who wants to expand their organic reach beyond Google. It provides valuable insights, helps ensure your content is indexed properly, and offers tools to boost your SEO — all at no cost.