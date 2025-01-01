Search Term

A search term is the exact word or phrase that a user types into a search engine. Understanding search terms is essential for targeting the right keywords in SEO and PPC campaigns.

A search term is the exact word or phrase that someone types into a search engine like Google, Bing, or Yahoo when looking for information, products, or services. It reflects the real-world language and behavior of users, and is often the starting point for any SEO or paid search campaign.

Search terms are sometimes confused with keywords. While they are related, search terms come from users, while keywords are chosen by marketers to match or anticipate those terms.

Why search terms matter in SEO

Understanding what people are actually typing into search engines helps you:

  • Target the right audience with relevant content
  • Improve your site’s visibility and rankings
  • Refine keyword research using real data
  • Align content with search intent
  • Create more effective PPC campaigns by focusing on high-converting terms

Tracking and analyzing search terms is essential to ensure you’re answering the right questions and showing up where your audience is looking.

Search terms vs. keywords

TermDefinition
Search termThe actual phrase entered by the user into a search engine
KeywordThe word or phrase you target in your SEO or ad campaign

For example, if you target the keyword “running shoes,” a user might search for “best running shoes for flat feet” — that’s a search term.

HTML example: Keyword-rich content aligned with a search term

<h1>Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet (2024)</h1>
<p>Discover the most supportive running shoes designed specifically for runners with flat arches. We review top picks for comfort and stability.</p>

This content targets the search term “best running shoes for flat feet” to improve relevance and match what users are searching for.

Best practices for optimizing around search terms

  • Use tools like Google Search Console, Google Ads, or Ahrefs to discover actual search terms
  • Align your content with the language users actually use, not just generic keywords
  • Group similar search terms into themes or content clusters
  • Use long-tail search terms to attract highly specific traffic
  • Continuously monitor search performance and update content based on user behavior
  • Consider user intent — what they want to achieve with the search

In summary, a search term is the real query that users enter into search engines. By analyzing and targeting these terms in your SEO and content strategies, you can reach the right audience, answer their questions, and drive qualified traffic to your site.

