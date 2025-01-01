Keyword Difficulty

Keyword difficulty is an SEO metric that estimates how hard it would be to rank on the first page of search engine results for a specific keyword. It helps guide keyword selection based on competition and authority.

Keyword Difficulty

Keyword difficulty (also known as SEO difficulty or keyword competition) is an SEO metric that estimates how hard it is to rank for a particular keyword in search engine results — usually on Google’s first page.

This metric is typically expressed as a score from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating tougher competition. It helps SEO professionals and content creators choose the right keywords to target based on how competitive the search landscape is.

Example: A keyword with a difficulty score of 80 will be much harder to rank for than a keyword with a score of 20.

How keyword difficulty is calculated

Different SEO tools (like Ahrefs, Semrush, Moz, or Ubersuggest) use slightly different formulas, but most take into account:

  • Domain authority and page authority of the top-ranking pages
  • Number and quality of backlinks pointing to those pages
  • Content relevance and optimization
  • Search intent and competition level
  • SERP features (like ads, featured snippets, and videos that take up space)

Note: Keyword difficulty is relative, not absolute — it shows how competitive a keyword is compared to others.

Why keyword difficulty matters

  • Saves time and resources by helping you avoid overly competitive keywords
  • Helps with content planning — you can balance high- and low-difficulty keywords
  • Guides new websites toward achievable targets instead of unrealistic ones
  • Informs SEO strategy for link building, content depth, and optimization

Keyword difficulty scale (general guideline)

Score RangeDifficulty LevelStrategy Suggestion
0–29Low difficultyGreat for new or small websites
30–49Medium difficultyCompetitive, but still attainable with effort
50–69High difficultyNeeds strong content and backlinks
70–100Very high difficultySuitable for authoritative, well-established sites

How to choose keywords based on difficulty

  1. Start with long-tail keywords – These are more specific and typically have lower difficulty.
  2. Match your site’s authority – Target keywords in your range based on your domain strength.
  3. Balance difficulty with search volume – A keyword with lower volume but easier difficulty may be more strategic than a high-volume, highly competitive term.
  4. Create better content – Sometimes, you can outrank tough competition with high-quality, well-optimized content.

Tools to check keyword difficulty

  • Ahrefs (Keyword Explorer)
  • Semrush (Keyword Overview)
  • Moz (Keyword Explorer)
  • Ubersuggest
  • KWFinder

In summary, keyword difficulty helps you understand how competitive a keyword is in search results. It’s a key factor in selecting realistic, achievable SEO targets — especially for newer sites or those looking for quick wins with less effort.

Free SEO Tools

Simple, powerful tools to help you improve your website's SEO performance

SERP Checker

Enter your website and keyword to see where you rank in Google search results.

Try it free →

SEO Checker

Analyze your website's SEO and get actionable tips to improve.

Try it free →

Keyword Rankings

Discover all the keywords your website is already ranking for on Google.

Try it free →