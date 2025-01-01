Keyword Difficulty

Keyword difficulty (also known as SEO difficulty or keyword competition) is an SEO metric that estimates how hard it is to rank for a particular keyword in search engine results — usually on Google’s first page.

This metric is typically expressed as a score from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating tougher competition. It helps SEO professionals and content creators choose the right keywords to target based on how competitive the search landscape is.

Example: A keyword with a difficulty score of 80 will be much harder to rank for than a keyword with a score of 20.

Different SEO tools (like Ahrefs, Semrush, Moz, or Ubersuggest) use slightly different formulas, but most take into account:

Domain authority and page authority of the top-ranking pages

Number and quality of backlinks pointing to those pages

Content relevance and optimization

Search intent and competition level

SERP features (like ads, featured snippets, and videos that take up space)

Note: Keyword difficulty is relative, not absolute — it shows how competitive a keyword is compared to others.

Saves time and resources by helping you avoid overly competitive keywords

Helps with content planning — you can balance high- and low-difficulty keywords

Guides new websites toward achievable targets instead of unrealistic ones

Informs SEO strategy for link building, content depth, and optimization

Score Range Difficulty Level Strategy Suggestion 0–29 Low difficulty Great for new or small websites 30–49 Medium difficulty Competitive, but still attainable with effort 50–69 High difficulty Needs strong content and backlinks 70–100 Very high difficulty Suitable for authoritative, well-established sites

Start with long-tail keywords – These are more specific and typically have lower difficulty. Match your site’s authority – Target keywords in your range based on your domain strength. Balance difficulty with search volume – A keyword with lower volume but easier difficulty may be more strategic than a high-volume, highly competitive term. Create better content – Sometimes, you can outrank tough competition with high-quality, well-optimized content.

Ahrefs (Keyword Explorer)

(Keyword Explorer) Semrush (Keyword Overview)

(Keyword Overview) Moz (Keyword Explorer)

(Keyword Explorer) Ubersuggest

KWFinder

In summary, keyword difficulty helps you understand how competitive a keyword is in search results. It’s a key factor in selecting realistic, achievable SEO targets — especially for newer sites or those looking for quick wins with less effort.