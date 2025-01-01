Keyword Difficulty
Keyword difficulty (also known as SEO difficulty or keyword competition) is an SEO metric that estimates how hard it is to rank for a particular keyword in search engine results — usually on Google’s first page.
This metric is typically expressed as a score from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating tougher competition. It helps SEO professionals and content creators choose the right keywords to target based on how competitive the search landscape is.
Example: A keyword with a difficulty score of 80 will be much harder to rank for than a keyword with a score of 20.
How keyword difficulty is calculated
Different SEO tools (like Ahrefs, Semrush, Moz, or Ubersuggest) use slightly different formulas, but most take into account:
- Domain authority and page authority of the top-ranking pages
- Number and quality of backlinks pointing to those pages
- Content relevance and optimization
- Search intent and competition level
- SERP features (like ads, featured snippets, and videos that take up space)
Note: Keyword difficulty is relative, not absolute — it shows how competitive a keyword is compared to others.
Why keyword difficulty matters
- Saves time and resources by helping you avoid overly competitive keywords
- Helps with content planning — you can balance high- and low-difficulty keywords
- Guides new websites toward achievable targets instead of unrealistic ones
- Informs SEO strategy for link building, content depth, and optimization
Keyword difficulty scale (general guideline)
|Score Range
|Difficulty Level
|Strategy Suggestion
|0–29
|Low difficulty
|Great for new or small websites
|30–49
|Medium difficulty
|Competitive, but still attainable with effort
|50–69
|High difficulty
|Needs strong content and backlinks
|70–100
|Very high difficulty
|Suitable for authoritative, well-established sites
How to choose keywords based on difficulty
- Start with long-tail keywords – These are more specific and typically have lower difficulty.
- Match your site’s authority – Target keywords in your range based on your domain strength.
- Balance difficulty with search volume – A keyword with lower volume but easier difficulty may be more strategic than a high-volume, highly competitive term.
- Create better content – Sometimes, you can outrank tough competition with high-quality, well-optimized content.
Tools to check keyword difficulty
- Ahrefs (Keyword Explorer)
- Semrush (Keyword Overview)
- Moz (Keyword Explorer)
- Ubersuggest
- KWFinder
In summary, keyword difficulty helps you understand how competitive a keyword is in search results. It’s a key factor in selecting realistic, achievable SEO targets — especially for newer sites or those looking for quick wins with less effort.