Link Equity

Link equity (sometimes called “link juice”) is an SEO term that refers to the value or authority that is passed from one webpage to another through hyperlinks. When one page links to another, it can share some of its ranking power, helping the linked page perform better in search engine results.

The amount of equity passed depends on several factors, such as the linking page’s authority, the context of the link, and whether or not the link is followed by search engines.

Link equity is one of the key reasons why backlinks are so valuable in SEO. When a trusted, high-authority site links to your content, it signals to search engines that your page is credible and relevant — which can boost its search engine rankings.

Link equity also works within your own website. Internal links can distribute value across your pages, strengthening your site’s overall structure and helping Google prioritize important content.

A link can pass equity if:

It is dofollow (not blocked by rel="nofollow" )

(not blocked by ) It comes from a relevant and authoritative source

It appears naturally within high-quality content

It uses descriptive and relevant anchor text

It is not part of a spammy or manipulative linking scheme

Page authority – Links from high-authority pages pass more equity.

– Links from high-authority pages pass more equity. Relevance – A link from a page about a similar topic is more valuable.

– A link from a page about a similar topic is more valuable. Placement – Links in the main body content are stronger than those in footers or sidebars.

– Links in the main body content are stronger than those in footers or sidebars. Number of links on the page – The more outbound links on the page, the less equity each one passes.

– The more outbound links on the page, the less equity each one passes. Follow status – Only “dofollow” links pass equity. “Nofollow,” “UGC,” or “sponsored” links do not.

<a href="https://example.com">Dofollow link (passes equity)</a> <a href="https://example.com" rel="nofollow">Nofollow link (does not pass equity)</a>

Earn backlinks from authoritative, relevant websites.

from authoritative, relevant websites. Use internal links to distribute equity to key pages.

to distribute equity to key pages. Fix broken links that should be passing value.

that should be passing value. Avoid linking to low-quality sites , which can dilute your own credibility.

, which can dilute your own credibility. Use redirects properly (e.g., 301 redirects pass equity, 302s may not).

In summary, link equity is the SEO value passed from one page to another through hyperlinks. It’s a core part of how search engines evaluate page importance and ranking potential. Understanding and managing link equity helps you make the most of your internal and external linking strategies.