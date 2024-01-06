Changelog: That's Rank! Now Supports Every Google-Enabled Country 🌍
We're thrilled to announce a major expansion to That's Rank! - you can now track your rankings in every country where Google operates! 🚀
What's New?
- Global Rank Tracking: Monitor your rankings in any country where Google is available
- Location-Specific Results: Get accurate, localized ranking data for each country
- Same Great Experience: Our simple, intuitive interface now works worldwide
Why This Matters
SEO isn't just local anymore. Whether you're:
- Running an international business
- Managing multiple regional websites
- Expanding into new markets
- Or just curious about your global presence
You can now track your rankings accurately in every market that matters to you.
How to Use
- Log in to your That's Rank! dashboard
- When adding new domains, simply select your target country
- That's it! Your rankings will be tracked daily for that location
Looking Forward
This is just the beginning of our international expansion. We're working on more features to help you succeed globally:
- Multi-language interface support (coming soon)
- Regional ranking comparison tools
- International SEO insights
Stay tuned for more updates, and happy ranking! 📈
Questions about our global expansion? Reach out to us at hey@thatisrank.com
