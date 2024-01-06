Changelog: That's Rank! Now Supports Every Google-Enabled Country 🌍

We're thrilled to announce a major expansion to That's Rank! - you can now track your rankings in every country where Google operates! 🚀

Global Rank Tracking : Monitor your rankings in any country where Google is available

: Monitor your rankings in any country where Google is available Location-Specific Results : Get accurate, localized ranking data for each country

: Get accurate, localized ranking data for each country Same Great Experience: Our simple, intuitive interface now works worldwide

SEO isn't just local anymore. Whether you're:

Running an international business

Managing multiple regional websites

Expanding into new markets

Or just curious about your global presence

You can now track your rankings accurately in every market that matters to you.

Log in to your That's Rank! dashboard When adding new domains, simply select your target country That's it! Your rankings will be tracked daily for that location

This is just the beginning of our international expansion. We're working on more features to help you succeed globally:

Multi-language interface support (coming soon)

Regional ranking comparison tools

International SEO insights

Stay tuned for more updates, and happy ranking! 📈

Questions about our global expansion? Reach out to us at hey@thatisrank.com