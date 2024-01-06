Changelog: That's Rank! Now Supports Every Google-Enabled Country 🌍

1 min read

We're thrilled to announce a major expansion to That's Rank! - you can now track your rankings in every country where Google operates! 🚀

What's New?

  • Global Rank Tracking: Monitor your rankings in any country where Google is available
  • Location-Specific Results: Get accurate, localized ranking data for each country
  • Same Great Experience: Our simple, intuitive interface now works worldwide

Why This Matters

SEO isn't just local anymore. Whether you're:

  • Running an international business
  • Managing multiple regional websites
  • Expanding into new markets
  • Or just curious about your global presence

You can now track your rankings accurately in every market that matters to you.

How to Use

  1. Log in to your That's Rank! dashboard
  2. When adding new domains, simply select your target country
  3. That's it! Your rankings will be tracked daily for that location

Looking Forward

This is just the beginning of our international expansion. We're working on more features to help you succeed globally:

  • Multi-language interface support (coming soon)
  • Regional ranking comparison tools
  • International SEO insights

Stay tuned for more updates, and happy ranking! 📈

Questions about our global expansion? Reach out to us at hey@thatisrank.com

changelog

