That's Rank! Reaches #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt! 🎉
We're incredibly excited to share that That's Rank! has successfully launched on Product Hunt and reached #2 Product of the Day! 🚀 This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the amazing support from our community and early users.
Our Product Hunt Journey
Launching on Product Hunt was an exciting milestone for us. As a new SEO rank tracking tool focused on simplicity and user experience, we were thrilled to share our vision with the Product Hunt community. The response has been overwhelming, and we're humbled by the positive feedback and support we've received.
What Makes That's Rank! Special
For those who are new to That's Rank!, we're a simple yet powerful rank tracking tool that helps you:
- Monitor your Google rankings with daily updates
- Track multiple domains and keywords
- Get beautiful, easy-to-understand analytics
- Stay on top of your SEO performance without complexity
What's Next?
This successful launch is just the beginning. We're working hard on new features including:
- Competitor insights
- Advanced reporting features
- Ranking alerts and notifications
- And much more!
Thank You!
A huge thank you to everyone who supported us on Product Hunt, especially:
- Our early users who've been with us during the beta
- The Product Hunt community for their valuable feedback
- Everyone who upvoted, commented, and shared our launch
Join Us
If you haven't tried That's Rank! yet, now is the perfect time! We're still offering free access during our beta period. Start tracking your rankings today!
Have you tried That's Rank! yet? We'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions. Drop us a line at hey@thatisrank.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.