Keyword Research

Keyword research is the strategic process of discovering and analyzing the search terms (keywords) that people enter into search engines. This foundational SEO activity helps businesses understand their target audience's search behavior and create content that matches their interests.

Content Direction: Guides content creation by revealing what your audience is searching for Traffic Potential: Helps identify high-volume search terms that can drive traffic Competition Analysis: Shows how difficult it will be to rank for specific terms User Intent: Reveals the purpose behind searches (informational, commercial, etc.)

Short, generic terms (1-2 words)

High search volume

High competition

Example: "running shoes"

Longer, more specific phrases (3+ words)

Lower search volume

Lower competition

Higher conversion potential

Example: "best running shoes for marathon training"

Informational : "how to optimize website"

: "how to optimize website" Navigational : "facebook login"

: "facebook login" Commercial : "best SEO tools"

: "best SEO tools" Transactional: "buy running shoes online"

Brainstorm Seed Keywords List your products/services

Consider your target audience

Review competitor keywords Expand Your List Use keyword research tools

Look at related searches

Check autocomplete suggestions

Analyze competitor content Analyze and Prioritize Check search volume

Assess competition

Evaluate relevance

Consider user intent

Calculate potential ROI

Search Volume : Monthly searches for a keyword

: Monthly searches for a keyword Keyword Difficulty : How hard it is to rank

: How hard it is to rank Cost Per Click (CPC) : Indicates commercial value

: Indicates commercial value SERP Features : Special search result elements

: Special search result elements Trends: Seasonal patterns and long-term changes

Free Tools Google Keyword Planner

Google Trends

Answer The Public

Google Search Console Paid Tools Ahrefs Keywords Explorer

SEMrush

Moz Keyword Explorer

KWFinder

Focus on user intent over search volume Consider keyword variations and synonyms Look for low-competition opportunities Group related keywords into clusters Monitor keyword performance over time Update research periodically to stay current

Remember that effective keyword research balances search volume, competition, and relevance to your business goals. It's not just about finding popular terms, but identifying opportunities that align with your content strategy and audience needs.