How to Find Low Competition Keywords | SEO Tips for Better Rankings

Finding the right keywords is essential for any successful SEO strategy. Many businesses focus solely on high-volume keywords, facing intense competition from established websites. Low competition keywords offer a smarter approach, especially for new websites or those entering a new niche. These keywords have fewer competing websites, increasing your chances of reaching the first page of search results.

Low competition keywords are often seen as easier targets, offering a quicker path to ranking success than highly competitive terms. This is particularly beneficial for businesses with limited resources. Instead of targeting a broad term like "coffee," you might target "best organic coffee beans for cold brew," a more specific and less competitive phrase.

This targeted approach also helps you build topical authority. By consistently ranking for relevant niche terms, you demonstrate expertise to search engines, building credibility and improving your chances of ranking for more competitive keywords later on. It's like building a strong foundation before adding the rest of the structure.

Finding these keywords is crucial for SEO success, especially for new bloggers or businesses in new markets. Keyword research tools provide insights into search volumes and keyword difficulty. Tools like KeySearch and Semrush are popular choices among SEO professionals. KeySearch simplifies keyword research, making it easier to identify low competition keywords for quicker wins and higher rankings. Leveraging these tools not only helps with initial rankings but also builds credibility for targeting higher-volume keywords in the future. Learn more about effective keyword research.

High-volume keywords offer potentially high traffic but often come with fierce competition, making it difficult for new websites to stand out. Low competition keywords typically have lower search volumes but offer a higher return on investment in terms of ranking potential. The effort required to rank is significantly less.

This presents a unique opportunity to attract highly targeted traffic. Users searching for long-tail, low-competition keywords are often further along in the buying cycle and know what they want. Someone searching for "best Italian restaurants near me open late" is more likely to become a customer than someone searching for "restaurants." This targeted approach can lead to higher conversion rates and a more engaged audience.

Many websites have built their organic traffic foundation on strategic low-competition targeting. By focusing on specific niches and long-tail keywords, they attract a loyal audience and establish themselves as authorities. This allows them to gradually expand their keyword portfolio, eventually targeting more competitive terms as their domain authority grows. This demonstrates that focusing on low-competition keywords initially can be a powerful stepping stone to broader SEO success.

Uncovering low-competition keywords is like searching for hidden treasure. To find these valuable keywords, you need the right tools and a solid understanding of important metrics. This section explores professional keyword research, revealing the essential resources and strategies used by successful SEO professionals.

A variety of tools, from free utilities to powerful premium platforms, can help you find low-competition keywords. Each tool offers unique features and benefits:

Free Tools: Google Keyword Planner, Ubersuggest (limited free version), and AnswerThePublic are excellent starting points, especially for beginners on a budget. These tools offer basic keyword suggestions, search volume estimates, and some competitive insights. They're perfect for initial brainstorming and understanding search trends.

Google Keyword Planner, Ubersuggest (limited free version), and AnswerThePublic are excellent starting points, especially for beginners on a budget. These tools offer basic keyword suggestions, search volume estimates, and some competitive insights. They're perfect for initial brainstorming and understanding search trends. Premium Tools: Ahrefs, Semrush, and Moz Pro provide advanced features like in-depth competitor analysis, keyword difficulty scores, and SERP feature tracking. These platforms are essential for serious SEO professionals and businesses seeking a competitive edge. That's Rank also offers a comprehensive suite of tools, integrating keyword tracking and competitor analysis.

Choosing the right tool depends on your budget, experience, and specific needs. Many free tools offer substantial value, allowing you to explore their capabilities before investing in premium subscriptions.

You might be interested in: How to master keyword research for beginners

Finding low-competition keywords requires understanding three crucial metrics:

Keyword Difficulty (KD): This metric, often a percentage, estimates the difficulty of ranking for a specific keyword. A lower KD suggests less competition and represents the effort needed to reach the top of search results.

This metric, often a percentage, estimates the difficulty of ranking for a specific keyword. A lower KD suggests less competition and represents the effort needed to reach the top of search results. Search Volume: This metric shows the average monthly searches for a keyword. While higher search volume is desirable, focusing solely on it can lead to targeting highly competitive keywords.

This metric shows the average monthly searches for a keyword. While higher search volume is desirable, focusing solely on it can lead to targeting highly competitive keywords. Competition: This metric assesses the number and authority of websites ranking for a keyword. Analyzing competitor backlink profiles and content quality offers valuable insights into the competition level.

The infographic above visually represents how these competition metrics interact, highlighting the importance of their analysis. Visualizations like these clearly illustrate the relationship between keyword difficulty, search volume, and the competitive landscape. This allows you to identify opportunities where high search volume meets low competition.

The importance of low-competition keywords is clear in search engine ranking statistics. A well-optimized page targeting these keywords can achieve higher rankings more easily. Semrush’s Keyword Difficulty (KD) metric helps identify valuable keywords with high monthly search volume and low competition. Identifying these keywords is crucial for SEO strategy, especially for newer websites. Explore this topic further here.

Most keyword research tools offer filtering options to refine your search and identify high-potential keywords. Combining filters for KD, search volume, and competition can uncover hidden opportunities. For example, filtering for keywords with a KD below 30 and a search volume above 100 can reveal promising targets. Filtering by search intent (informational, transactional, navigational) further ensures keywords align with your content goals. These advanced filtering techniques are crucial for finding the best keywords.

A structured approach to keyword research involves building a comprehensive keyword database. This database serves as a central hub for your keyword research, allowing you to track KD, search volume, competition, and other relevant metrics. Organizing keywords into thematic groups or topic clusters further streamlines your content strategy. This structured approach keeps your research organized and accessible, letting you track progress and identify new opportunities.

To illustrate the key differences between some popular keyword research tools, take a look at the comparison table below:

Popular Keyword Research Tools Comparison A detailed comparison of leading keyword research tools, their features, pricing, and best use cases for finding low competition keywords.

Tool Name Key Features Pricing Best For Difficulty Metric Ahrefs Site audit, backlink analysis, keyword explorer, rank tracker Starts at $99/month SEO professionals, agencies, large businesses Keyword Difficulty (KD) Semrush Keyword research, competitor analysis, site audit, social media management Starts at $119.95/month SEO professionals, agencies, businesses of all sizes Keyword Difficulty (KD) Moz Pro Keyword research, rank tracking, site crawl, backlink analysis Starts at $99/month SEO professionals, small to medium businesses Domain Authority (DA), Page Authority (PA), Keyword Difficulty Ubersuggest Keyword ideas, competitor analysis, site audit, content ideas Starts at $29/month Beginners, small businesses, bloggers SEO Difficulty (SD) Google Keyword Planner Keyword research, search volume data, ad planning Free (requires a Google Ads account) Businesses running Google Ads campaigns, basic keyword research Competition (Low, Medium, High)

This table summarizes the key features and pricing of each tool, helping you choose the best fit for your needs. Remember to consider your budget, experience level, and the specific metrics that are most important to your keyword research strategy.

Identifying low-competition keywords is essential. However, true SEO success involves recognizing emerging trends before they become highly competitive. This forward-thinking approach helps establish your website as an authority on a topic early on, allowing you to benefit from increasing search volume. Think of it as investing in a stock before its value skyrockets.

Google Trends is a valuable tool, but it's just the beginning. Experienced SEO professionals go further, actively engaging with niche communities, online forums, and social media groups. These platforms often reveal early signs of trending topics before they reach mainstream search engines. This allows you to discover low-competition keywords related to these emerging trends before your competitors are even aware of them. You might be interested in: How to track keyword rankings.

Understanding seasonal trends is also crucial. Certain products and services see predictable increases in interest throughout the year. By anticipating these changes, you can prepare and optimize content in advance, effectively capturing search traffic when it matters most. Keeping an eye on shifts in user search behavior is equally important. For instance, a gradual change from informational searches ("how to fix a leaky faucet") to transactional searches ("best plumbers near me") suggests growing market demand that you can leverage.

Several indicators can point to a keyword's upcoming surge in popularity. A sudden increase in related long-tail keyword searches, a rise in social media mentions surrounding a specific topic, and the appearance of new question-based keywords all suggest growing interest. By recognizing these signals, you can develop targeted content that captures this emerging search demand. Timing is key here; staying ahead of the curve maximizes your ranking potential. Emerging tools and strategies are also becoming common for finding low-competition keywords. For example, Google Trends is excellent for early trend identification, helping users discover rising search queries. As of 2025, using Google Trends involves entering a seed keyword and exploring related topics. This helps capitalize on growing interest before keywords become too competitive. Identifying keywords like "best skincare products for sensitive skin" early on (with a potential search volume of 5400 and a difficulty of only 6) can give you a significant advantage. Explore this topic further here.

Staying updated on emerging trends can be challenging. Fortunately, various tools and automation strategies can simplify the process. Setting up Google Alerts for relevant keywords and using social listening tools are excellent starting points. These tools provide real-time updates, ensuring you don't miss any important developments. Many SEO platforms also offer advanced trend monitoring features that identify rising search terms and analyze competitor activity. These strategies deliver valuable insights without constant manual effort, allowing you to concentrate on content creation and overall strategy. Implementing these techniques helps you effectively identify and capitalize on low-competition keywords connected to emerging trends, giving you a substantial edge in the search landscape.

Beyond basic keyword research tools, SEO professionals employ a range of advanced techniques to uncover hidden opportunities. This exploration of these powerful strategies will empower you to find low-competition keywords your competitors might be overlooking.

Competitor gap analysis is the process of identifying keywords that your competitors rank for, but you don't. This reveals potential areas where you can gain a competitive advantage. Tools like Semrush and its Keyword Gap tool allow you to compare your keyword rankings against your competitors, highlighting valuable opportunities. By focusing on lower-competition keywords within these gaps, you can create content that addresses an unmet need in the market.

Long-tail keywords, often consisting of three or more words, offer a more targeted and less competitive approach than broader terms. Mining long-tail variations involves exploring different combinations and phrasing related to your core keywords. For instance, instead of simply targeting "shoes," you might explore "best running shoes for flat feet women." Understanding the micro-intent, or specific need behind a search, is crucial for aligning your content and attracting highly qualified traffic.

Beyond traditional keyword research tools, valuable insights can be found in unexpected places:

Forums: Online forums provide a direct line to your target audience, revealing the questions they're asking and the language they use.

Online forums provide a direct line to your target audience, revealing the questions they're asking and the language they use. Social Listening: Monitoring social media conversations can identify trending topics, hashtags, and keywords related to your industry.

Monitoring social media conversations can identify trending topics, hashtags, and keywords related to your industry. Customer Feedback Analysis: Analyzing customer reviews, surveys, and feedback forms offers valuable insights into the language customers use when discussing their needs and challenges.

These unconventional methods can uncover valuable low-competition keywords and inform your content strategy.

Question-based keywords, such as "how to find low competition keywords," directly address user queries. These keywords are often less competitive and ideal for informative content like blog posts, FAQs, or how-to guides. Exploring semantic relationships—the connections between words and concepts—is also crucial. Tools like That's Rank can help identify related keywords and build a comprehensive keyword ecosystem.

For businesses with a physical presence, targeting location-based keywords is key. Adding location modifiers, like "best coffee shops in Seattle," narrows your focus, reduces competition, and attracts local customers. This targeted approach helps you rank higher for local searches and connect with customers in your specific service area. That's Rank offers tools for efficient location-based keyword tracking and competitor analysis.

To effectively implement these advanced techniques, consider the following workflow:

Identify Your Main Competitors: Determine which websites are vying for your target keywords. Perform a Competitor Gap Analysis: Use tools like Semrush's Keyword Gap tool to find keywords your competitors rank for that you don’t. Explore Long-Tail Variations and Micro-Intent: Expand your keyword list with long-tail variations, always considering the specific user intent. Analyze Unconventional Sources: Gather additional keyword ideas from forums, social media, and customer feedback. Leverage Question-Based Keywords and Semantic Relationships: Include question-based keywords and explore semantically related terms. Consider Location-Based Opportunities: Use location modifiers if you serve a specific geographic area. Prioritize Your Keywords: Focus on keywords that balance high search volume with low competition. Track and Monitor Your Results: Regularly track your keyword rankings and adapt your strategy accordingly.

By implementing this systematic approach and leveraging tools like That’s Rank, you can consistently discover valuable low-competition keywords and maintain a competitive edge.

Turning keyword research into a streamlined process is vital for ongoing SEO success. This means developing a system that not only helps you find low-competition keywords but also aligns with your content strategy and business objectives. This section offers a framework for building a keyword research process that delivers consistent, impactful results.

A personalized workflow ensures your keyword research efforts remain focused and productive. It starts with understanding your target audience and their search behavior. Ask yourself: What questions are they asking? What problems are they trying to solve? By aligning your keyword research with audience needs, you can pinpoint low-competition keywords that attract the right kind of traffic.

For instance, if you sell organic dog food, concentrate on long-tail keywords such as "best organic dog food for sensitive stomachs" or "organic puppy food for small breeds." These niche keywords target a specific audience and tend to be less competitive than broader terms like "dog food." Your personalized workflow should also integrate seamlessly with your content calendar, ensuring your keyword research directly informs your content creation and supports your overall marketing strategy.

Discovering low-competition keywords is just the beginning. Prioritizing them based on potential return on investment (ROI) is crucial. This involves looking beyond keyword difficulty and search volume.

A keyword with low search volume but high purchase intent can be more valuable than a high-volume keyword with low purchase intent. Someone searching for "buy organic dog food online" is more likely to convert than someone searching for "what is organic dog food." Tools like That's Rank can help you track and analyze keyword performance, allowing you to prioritize keywords that drive conversions and achieve your business objectives.

A well-organized keyword research database is essential for long-term success. This involves tracking key metrics such as keyword difficulty, search volume, and search intent. Tracking your keyword rankings over time helps you measure the effectiveness of your SEO efforts and identify areas for improvement. That's Rank offers robust tracking and reporting features to simplify this process.

To effectively prioritize keyword opportunities, consider a structured framework like the one below. This table illustrates a scoring system you can use to assess and prioritize keywords.

This table presents a comprehensive scoring system for evaluating and prioritizing keyword opportunities based on difficulty, volume, and business relevance.

Criteria Weight Scoring Method Example Action Required Keyword Difficulty 30% 1-10 (1 being easiest, 10 hardest) KD of 20 = Score of 8 Target keywords with scores of 6 or higher Search Volume 40% 1-10 (1 being lowest, 10 highest) 500 monthly searches = Score of 5 Aim for a balanced score considering competition Business Relevance 30% 1-10 (1 being low, 10 high) Directly related to product = 10 Prioritize keywords with high relevance to offerings

This framework provides a systematic way to evaluate and prioritize keyword opportunities. By assigning weights to each criterion, you can tailor the framework to reflect your specific priorities and ensure your efforts are focused on the most impactful keywords.

As your content operation expands, maintaining consistency in your keyword research becomes increasingly vital. Establish clear guidelines and processes for your team. A centralized platform like That's Rank ensures everyone has access to the same data and insights, promoting collaboration and consistent keyword targeting across all your content.

Building a systematic keyword research workflow is about more than just finding low-competition keywords. It's about creating a scalable system that fuels your long-term SEO goals. By combining the right tools with a structured approach, you can transform keyword research into a powerful driver of organic growth, allowing you to focus not only on finding keywords but also on building a thriving online presence.

Finding low-competition keywords is crucial, but it's only the first step. This section explains how to go from keyword research to creating content that ranks well, attracts the right audience, and drives organic growth.

Integrating keywords should feel natural, both for your readers and search engines. Avoid keyword stuffing, which is cramming keywords into your text unnaturally. This harms your rankings and creates a poor user experience. Focus instead on semantic SEO, which emphasizes the relationships between words and concepts. Use synonyms, related phrases, and variations of your target keyword to create informative and engaging content.

While avoiding keyword stuffing is important, strategically placing your target keywords can significantly improve your ranking potential. Include your primary keyword in these key areas:

Title Tag: Your webpage's title as displayed in search results.

Your webpage's title as displayed in search results. H1 Heading: The main heading on your page.

The main heading on your page. First Paragraph: Introduce your topic and keyword early.

Introduce your topic and keyword early. Subheadings (H2, H3, etc.): Use related keywords and phrases to structure your content.

Use related keywords and phrases to structure your content. Image Alt Text: Describe your images using relevant keywords.

Describe your images using relevant keywords. URL: Include your keyword in the URL when possible.

Well-structured content helps search engines understand your topic and improves readability for your audience. Use short paragraphs, bullet points, and visuals to make your text easy to digest. Learn more in our article about How to Master Ranking on Google.

Search engines prioritize websites that offer a positive user experience. Your content should be easy to read, navigate, and understand. Consider these factors:

Page Loading Speed: Slow loading frustrates users and leads to higher bounce rates.

Slow loading frustrates users and leads to higher bounce rates. Mobile Friendliness: Ensure your content looks good and functions well on all devices.

Ensure your content looks good and functions well on all devices. Readability: Use clear language, short sentences, and headings.

Use clear language, short sentences, and headings. Internal Linking: Connect related pages within your website to improve navigation.

Creating valuable and enjoyable content improves your search rankings and builds a loyal audience.

Monitoring your keyword rankings is crucial. Tools like That's Rank provide insights into keyword performance. Track these key metrics:

Average Position: Where your page ranks for a specific keyword.

Where your page ranks for a specific keyword. Click-Through Rate (CTR): How often users click your page in search results.

How often users click your page in search results. Search Volume: Important to monitor for changes and trends.

Regularly analyze this data and adjust your content strategy accordingly. If a keyword isn't performing well, refine your content, optimize for related keywords, or build backlinks.

Maintaining quality while scaling content creation can be challenging. Develop a systematic process:

Keyword Research and Prioritization: Identify low-competition, high-potential keywords. Content Planning: Create a content calendar based on your keyword research. Content Creation: Assign content to writers who understand the target keywords and search intent. Optimization: Review and optimize content before publishing. Performance Tracking: Monitor rankings and adjust your strategy as needed.

This structured approach helps you scale efficiently without sacrificing quality.

For example, if you sell handmade jewelry and identify "handmade silver earrings" as a low-competition keyword, you could create a blog post titled "The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Handmade Silver Earrings." Discuss different styles, caring for silver jewelry, and the benefits of handmade pieces. By naturally integrating the keyword and related phrases, you increase your ranking chances and attract potential customers. Check out our guide on how to track SERP efficiently.

That’s Rank helps you transform keyword research into content that ranks. Our platform simplifies keyword tracking, competitor analysis, and website audits, providing the insights you need to create content that attracts search engines and resonates with your audience. Start optimizing your content today with That's Rank!