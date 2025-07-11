Improve Search Engine Rankings A Practical Guide

To really move the needle on your search engine rankings, you need to get a handle on the three core areas of modern SEO: on-page, off-page, and technical SEO. I’ve found that true success doesn't come from chasing a single tactic. Instead, it’s about weaving together high-quality content, solid site authority, and a great user experience into one cohesive effort.

I often tell clients to think of it like building a house. Your on-page SEO is all the stuff inside—the great furniture, the smart layout, the beautiful design. This is the content that makes people want to be there.

Off-page SEO is your home’s reputation in the neighborhood. It’s the endorsements and recommendations you get from other respected homeowners, which in our world are high-quality backlinks.

And finally, technical SEO is the house’s foundation, plumbing, and electrical systems. If that stuff is broken, nothing else you do will matter. You simply can't improve your search rankings by ignoring any one of these pillars.

A scattered approach just won't cut it. To see real, lasting results, you have to create a winning SEO strategy that pulls all these elements together and aligns them with what search engines value today.

This pillar is all about the actual content on your website and how well it's optimized. We're talking about everything a visitor sees and interacts with—the words on the page, the images you use, the headlines, and the internal links that guide them through your site.

The number one goal here? Satisfying user intent.

When someone types a query into Google, they have a need. Your job is to provide the best, most complete answer to that need. This goes way beyond just sprinkling in keywords; it’s about creating genuinely useful, well-written, and easy-to-digest content.

Off-page SEO covers all the activities you do away from your website to boost your rankings. The biggest piece of this puzzle is building a strong backlink profile by earning links from other credible websites.

Think of it this way: every quality backlink is a vote of confidence in your site. It signals to search engines that you're a trustworthy source of information, which is absolutely essential for climbing the rankings for competitive keywords.

And remember, it's not a numbers game. The quality and relevance of the sites linking to you are far more important than the sheer quantity of links.

Technical SEO is the behind-the-scenes work that ensures your site is easy for both people and search engine crawlers to use. It’s the bedrock of a good user experience.

Key components here include:

Site Speed: How fast your pages load is critical.

How fast your pages load is critical. Mobile-Friendliness: Your site must work flawlessly on phones and tablets.

Your site must work flawlessly on phones and tablets. Crawlability: Search engines need to be able to find and understand your content easily.

This infographic hammers home just how crucial those top spots are. The click-through rate falls off a cliff after the first few results.

As you can see, landing in the top three is non-negotiable if you want to maximize organic traffic.

To help you prioritize, let’s look at how Google tends to weigh these different factors. While the algorithm is a secret, industry studies give us a pretty good idea of what matters most.

This table breaks down the most significant factors influencing Google's algorithm and their respective weight, helping prioritize your SEO efforts.

Ranking Factor Algorithm Weight Satisfying, High-Quality Content 23% Backlinks 21% Domain Authority (and Page-Level Authority) 19% User Experience (UX) 15% Technical SEO 12% Other Factors 10%

The data is clear: consistently publishing content that truly satisfies users is the single most important thing you can do, accounting for 23% of the algorithm's weight. Focusing your efforts based on this breakdown will give you the best shot at significant ranking improvements.

While technical SEO and backlinks get a lot of attention, the rubber really meets the road with your content. It’s what people actually see and interact with, and it's your single biggest lever to improve search engine rankings.

But let's be clear: great content is about more than just slotting in keywords. It's about creating genuinely useful assets that solve a problem, answer a nagging question, or guide someone toward a solution. It all starts by getting inside the head of the person typing into that search bar.

What are they really looking for? This is where digging into search intent separates the pros from the amateurs. It’s the difference between targeting a broad, vague term and nailing the exact phrase someone uses right before they’re ready to buy.

Imagine a new online plant shop. Their first instinct might be to go after a massive keyword like "indoor plants." But the real gold is often found in the more specific, long-tail queries that show someone is much further along in their journey.

To find out what people are truly asking, you have to think like them. I always break down search intent into three main categories, which map directly to where a user is in their buying cycle.

Informational Intent: These are the "how-to" and "what-is" queries. Think "how to care for a fiddle leaf fig" or "best low-light houseplants." This is your chance to build trust and show off your expertise.

These are the "how-to" and "what-is" queries. Think "how to care for a fiddle leaf fig" or "best low-light houseplants." This is your chance to build trust and show off your expertise. Navigational Intent: Simple enough—they're looking for you. A search like "That's Rank login" is a navigational query.

Simple enough—they're looking for you. A search like "That's Rank login" is a navigational query. Transactional Intent: This is where the magic happens. Searches like "buy snake plant online" or "plant subscription box deals" signal a clear intent to make a purchase.

My advice? Focus your energy on transactional keywords and the most pointed informational queries. Don't get scared off by low search volume numbers. A query like "buy pet-safe ferns for apartment" might only get 20 searches a month, but you can bet those 20 people are highly qualified and ready to convert.

The goal isn't just to get more traffic; it's to get the right traffic. When your content perfectly matches a user's specific intent, you create a seamless path from their search to your solution. That sends incredibly strong positive signals to Google.

Once you’ve identified these high-intent keywords, your That's Rank dashboard is the perfect place to track them. You can monitor your performance and see exactly how your targeted content is making an impact.

Forget everything you've heard about keyword stuffing. That game is long over. Today, it’s about weaving your primary keyword and its variations into your content so naturally that the reader doesn't even notice.

Here are the key spots to place your keyword without sounding like a robot:

Page Title (Title Tag): Your most important real estate. Put the keyword near the front and make it compelling.

Your most important real estate. Put the keyword near the front and make it compelling. URL: Keep it short, sweet, and include the keyword.

Keep it short, sweet, and include the keyword. H1 Heading: The main on-page headline should feature your primary keyword.

The main on-page headline should feature your primary keyword. Introduction: Mention it organically within the first 100-150 words .

Mention it organically within the first . Subheadings (H2, H3): Sprinkle keyword variations here to add context and improve scannability.

Sprinkle keyword variations here to add context and improve scannability. Image Alt Text: Describe the image for accessibility and crawlers, including the keyword if it’s relevant.

But that’s just one page. To truly own a topic in Google's eyes, you need to build topical authority. The most effective way I've seen this done is with a "hub-and-spoke" model (or topic clusters). You create a main "hub" page on a broad subject and then support it with detailed "spoke" articles on related subtopics. To see more on-page strategies like this, check out our guide on how to improve search engine ranking.

Internal linking is probably the most overlooked tactic in on-page SEO. It’s your site’s internal navigation system, guiding both users and search crawlers, showing them what’s important, and passing authority between your pages.

When you link from a strong, high-authority page to another page on your site, you're essentially giving it a vote of confidence and a bit of a boost.

Pay close attention to your anchor text—the actual clickable words. Generic phrases like "click here" or "read more" are a huge missed opportunity. Instead, use descriptive text that tells both Google and the user what to expect. For example, linking with "explore our pet-safe plant collection" is infinitely more powerful than a generic phrase. It improves user experience and gives search engines clear context, which is a win-win.

If on-page SEO makes your content relevant, off-page SEO is what makes it authoritative. Think of it as your website's public relations effort—all the work you do away from your site to build up its reputation. The most powerful tools in this effort? High-quality backlinks, which act as powerful votes of confidence from other trusted players in your industry.

These external endorsements are absolutely critical if you want to improve search engine rankings for keywords that matter. When Google sees other reputable sites linking to you, it takes that as proof that your content is valuable and trustworthy. The real challenge is knowing which strategies actually work and will deliver lasting results.

Let's be clear: not all backlinks are created equal. I've seen firsthand how a single, powerful link from a respected industry journal can do more for your ranking than a hundred links from spammy, low-quality directories. The goal is to build a strong, resilient link profile that genuinely signals expertise and trust.

Why? Because backlinks function as votes of confidence from other websites. A study that analyzed 11.8 million Google search results found that the number of domains linking to a page is one of the most critical ranking factors. It's not just about quantity, though. Backlinks from established, older domains often carry more weight, showing that a broad and well-aged link profile can give you an extra boost.

This means your approach needs to be laser-focused. Instead of scrambling for every link you can get, concentrate on earning endorsements that make strategic sense for your brand.

Honestly, the most sustainable way to earn great backlinks is to create content so good that people want to share it and link to it. When you do this right, link building stops being a chore and becomes a natural outcome of producing exceptional work.

Here are a few methods I’ve seen work time and time again:

Publish Original Research: Conduct your own survey, analyze industry data, or compile unique statistics. When you're the primary source for new information, others will naturally link back to your findings.

Conduct your own survey, analyze industry data, or compile unique statistics. When you're the primary source for new information, others will naturally link back to your findings. Create Definitive Guides: Develop the most comprehensive, in-depth resource on a topic. These "ultimate guides" become the go-to reference for others writing about the subject.

Develop the most comprehensive, in-depth resource on a topic. These "ultimate guides" become the go-to reference for others writing about the subject. Develop Free Tools or Templates: A simple calculator, checklist, or template that solves a common pain point can become a link-generating machine.

Think about a local real estate agency that publishes a detailed annual report on housing market trends. They pack it with original data and sharp infographics. Local news outlets, financial bloggers, and community forums all start linking back to it. That's how you build real authority and climb the local search rankings.

This kind of content-first approach doesn't just attract links; it builds a reputation that search engines love to see.

While amazing content is the foundation, sometimes you need to give it a little push. This is where strategic outreach and digital PR come in. We're not talking about spamming inboxes here; we're talking about building genuine relationships.

One of the most effective tactics has always been guest blogging. By writing for other reputable sites in your niche, you can:

Tap into a new, relevant audience and get your brand in front of fresh eyes. Earn a high-quality backlink, usually in your author bio. Build relationships with editors and other industry players that can lead to more opportunities down the road.

Another powerful strategy is broken link building. This involves finding dead links on other relevant websites and politely offering your own content as a replacement. It’s a classic win-win: you help them fix an issue on their site, and you get a valuable link in return. You can even use tools within your That's Rank dashboard to spot these opportunities by analyzing your competitors.

Beyond just links, don't forget about the power of online mentions and reviews. Social proof is an incredibly strong signal. To dig deeper into how customer feedback plays a role, check out this guide on the impact of reviews on SEO. By combining all these off-page efforts, you create a robust, trustworthy profile that search engines will recognize and reward.

Think of your website’s technical SEO as its engine. If that engine is sputtering or stalled, it doesn't matter how great your content is—you simply won't get where you need to go. It's the absolute bedrock of your online presence; any cracks here can seriously undermine everything else you do.

The term "technical SEO" often brings to mind complex code and confusing server settings, but don't let that intimidate you. Honestly, just nailing the fundamentals is usually enough to see a huge boost in performance. It's all about making sure search engines can easily find, crawl, and understand your site. Get this right, and you're well on your way to improve search engine rankings.

Let's be real: page speed is more than just a metric for geeks. It's a massive part of the user experience. We've all been there—you click a link and are met with a blank screen that feels like it's loading for an eternity. Most of us will just leave. A delay of just a few seconds can make your bounce rate go through the roof.

Google knows this, which is why page speed is a core ranking signal. A slow website signals a poor user experience, and that can directly tank your visibility in search results.

First, you need to know where you stand. Tools like Google's PageSpeed Insights are perfect for this. They don't just say "your site is slow"; they give you a detailed report card with specific, actionable fixes.

Here are some of the usual suspects behind a slow site:

Massive, unoptimized images: This is often the easiest win. Simply compressing your images before you upload them can make a world of difference.

This is often the easiest win. Simply compressing your images before you upload them can make a world of difference. Bloated code (CSS & JavaScript): Minifying your code strips out unnecessary characters and spaces, making the files smaller and quicker for browsers to load.

Minifying your code strips out unnecessary characters and spaces, making the files smaller and quicker for browsers to load. Slow server response time: Sometimes, the problem isn't your website—it's your web host. Investing in quality hosting is always money well spent.

A key part of any solid technical SEO strategy is thorough WordPress Speed Optimization, as it has a direct line to both user happiness and how easily Google can crawl your site.

Mobile-first indexing isn't on the horizon; it's here now. Google primarily uses the mobile version of your website to determine its rankings. This means if your site is a mess on a smartphone—hard to read, broken links, clunky navigation—your rankings are going to suffer across the board.

A "mobile-responsive" site is one that fluidly adjusts its layout to fit any screen, from a wide desktop monitor to a small phone. The goal is to give every single visitor a great experience, no matter what device they're using.

A mobile-unfriendly site is like a shop with a door that's too small for most people to get through. You could have the best products in the world inside, but if customers can't get in comfortably, they'll just go next door. This is how Google views non-responsive sites.

You can use Google’s own Mobile-Friendly Test tool to get a quick verdict. It will tell you if your pages pass muster and point out specific problems, like text being too small to read or buttons being too close together.

Structured data, which usually uses the Schema.org vocabulary, is basically a way to label your content so you can explicitly tell search engines what everything is. It’s like giving Google a special glossary for your website.

This behind-the-scenes code helps search engines understand the context of your information, which can unlock "rich results." These are the eye-catching search listings you see with star ratings, FAQs, event details, and other visual perks baked right in.

Common Types of Schema to Implement

Schema Type What It Does Why It's Useful Review Schema Displays star ratings directly in the SERP. Immediately builds trust and can dramatically increase click-through rates. FAQ Schema Shows a dropdown of common questions and answers. Makes your listing larger and more interactive, answering user questions instantly. Article Schema Helps identify content as a news article or blog post. Can improve visibility in news carousels and Top Stories features.

Adding structured data isn't as daunting as it might sound. Plenty of plugins and tools can generate the code for you. The aim is to make your search listing stand out from the competition, encouraging more people to click through to your site. This is just one of many small but crucial adjustments covered in our complete list of SEO optimization steps that can collectively make a huge difference. By focusing on these technical pillars—speed, mobile-friendliness, and structured data—you create a solid foundation that amplifies all your other SEO efforts.

Google has gotten incredibly sophisticated at figuring out how real people feel about your website. Think about what happens when someone clicks your link in the search results, takes one look, and immediately hits the back button.

That behavior, known as pogo-sticking, is a massive red flag for Google. It’s a clear signal that your page failed to deliver on its promise.

To really improve search engine rankings, your site has to do more than just answer a question. It needs to provide an experience that's smooth, intuitive, and genuinely helpful. It’s all about creating a website that people actually like using—one that encourages them to stick around, click on another page, and maybe even come back later.

A great user experience (UX) isn't just some fluffy design concept; it's a direct, measurable signal of quality that Google is watching closely.

For a while now, Google has been formalizing how it measures on-page experience through a set of metrics called Core Web Vitals. Don't let the name intimidate you. These are simply Google's way of quantifying how a user perceives the speed, responsiveness, and visual stability of your pages.

Getting these right is one of the most direct ways you can send positive signals to Google. There are three key metrics to wrap your head around:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): In simple terms, this is how long it takes for the main event—usually a big image or block of text—to show up on the screen. A slow LCP is what makes a page feel sluggish.

In simple terms, this is how long it takes for the main event—usually a big image or block of text—to show up on the screen. A slow LCP is what makes a page feel sluggish. Interaction to Next Paint (INP): This metric, which recently replaced First Input Delay (FID), is all about responsiveness. When a user clicks a button or taps on a menu, how quickly does the page react? A high INP is the cause of that frustrating, laggy feeling.

This metric, which recently replaced First Input Delay (FID), is all about responsiveness. When a user clicks a button or taps on a menu, how quickly does the page react? A high INP is the cause of that frustrating, laggy feeling. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): We've all been there. You try to click a link, and suddenly an ad loads and pushes everything down, causing you to tap the wrong thing. That infuriating experience is what CLS measures. A good score means your page is stable as it loads.

You can get a report card on these metrics using tools like Google's PageSpeed Insights or by looking in your Google Search Console account. Our That's Rank dashboard also flags these technical issues during site audits, so you know exactly where to focus your efforts.

Here’s a quick summary of Google's user experience metrics and the targets you should be aiming for. Hitting these goals is a concrete way to prove your site provides a quality experience.

Metric (Abbreviation) What It Measures Target Score Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) Perceived loading speed. Under 2.5 seconds Interaction to Next Paint (INP) Overall page responsiveness to user input. Under 200 milliseconds Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) Visual stability of the page during load. Under 0.1

Ultimately, meeting these thresholds isn't about just checking a box for an algorithm. It's about respecting your visitor's time and making your site a place they want to be.

Beyond Core Web Vitals, a few fundamental changes to your site’s design and content can make a huge impact on how users engage with it. Try to see your site through the eyes of a first-time visitor. Is it immediately clear what to do and where to go?

A website's navigation is like the aisle signs in a grocery store. If they're confusing or missing, shoppers will get frustrated and leave without buying anything. Your site's structure should be just as intuitive, guiding users effortlessly to the information they need.

First, zero in on readability. Use a clean, simple font that's large enough to be read comfortably on a phone. Break up dense walls of text with short paragraphs, descriptive subheadings, and bullet points. White space is your best friend—it gives your content room to breathe and makes your pages feel less overwhelming.

Next, audit your site's navigation. Is the main menu logical? Can a user easily get back to the homepage or find your contact information? A clear, organized structure doesn't just help people; it also helps search engine crawlers understand what your site is about and which pages are most important.

Finally, think about adding relevant media. A well-placed video, for instance, can dramatically increase how long people stay on your page. This "dwell time" is another strong signal to Google that your content is valuable and engaging, which can give your rankings a nice boost.

Even with a solid plan, you're bound to have questions as you dive into the world of SEO. Getting clear, no-nonsense answers is crucial for focusing your energy where it actually counts. Let's tackle some of the most common questions we hear from people trying to climb the search rankings.

Honestly, anyone who gives you a hard deadline is selling you snake oil. If someone promises a #1 spot in 30 days, you should run the other way.

From what I’ve seen, you can realistically expect to see meaningful movement in 4 to 12 months. This isn't a hard rule, of course. The timeline really depends on factors like your industry's competitiveness, the current state of your website, and how consistently you're putting in the work. You might spot some quick wins from fixing technical issues in a few weeks, but earning lasting authority for valuable keywords is a long-term game. Patience is everything.

That’s a classic, but it's a bit like asking if a car needs an engine or wheels. You can't get anywhere without both working together.

On-page SEO is your foundation. It’s all the work you do to make your content relevant and easy for both people and search engines to understand. But without off-page SEO—like earning quality backlinks—you have no way to build the trust and authority that proves your content is valuable. You can have a technically flawless page, but it'll have a tough time competing if no other credible sites are vouching for it. A winning strategy needs to integrate both.

You can have the best-written article in the world (perfect on-page), but if it's sitting on a website nobody trusts (poor off-page), it will never reach its potential. The two pillars work together to lift your entire site.

For some very niche, long-tail keywords with virtually zero competition, it's possible . If you create an incredibly comprehensive piece of content that is hands-down the best resource on the planet for that topic, it might rank on its own merits and even pick up some links naturally.

However, for any keyword with even a hint of competition, it's almost impossible. Backlinks remain one of the most powerful signals of authority to search engines. You simply can't afford to ignore them if you're serious about competing for keywords that matter. Don't leave your rankings to chance; a proactive link-building plan is essential for growth.

It's tempting to just stare at your rank tracker all day, but that's only one piece of the puzzle. To get the full picture, you need to look at a handful of metrics that tie back to your actual business goals.

Organic Traffic Growth: First things first, is your non-paid traffic from search engines trending up in your Google Analytics account?

First things first, is your non-paid traffic from search engines trending up in your Google Analytics account? Impressions and CTR: Jump into Google Search Console. Are more people seeing your site in the search results (impressions), and are they actually clicking through to your site (CTR)?

Jump into Google Search Console. Are more people seeing your site in the search results (impressions), and are they actually clicking through to your site (CTR)? Keyword Performance: Are you gaining ground for the specific terms you're targeting? Having a solid understanding of keyword research for beginners is fundamental for setting your initial benchmarks here.

Are you gaining ground for the specific terms you're targeting? Having a solid understanding of keyword research for beginners is fundamental for setting your initial benchmarks here. Conversions and Leads: This is the big one. Is your organic traffic leading to actual business? Track how many visitors sign up, make a purchase, or become a lead.

A successful SEO campaign drives real business results, not just vanity metrics. When you see traffic growth that also converts, you know you're on the right track.

